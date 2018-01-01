Welcome to Karpenisi

Karpenisi, the underrated, attractive capital of the mountainous prefecture of Evritania, lies in the well-wooded foothills of Mt Velouchi (2315m, also identified as Mt Tymfristos on some maps), between Lamia and Lake Kremasta. Not surprisingly, given its billing as the ‘Switzerland of Greece’, the town has an alpine-village feel, with chalet-style lodgings, churches and bars with fireplaces. Lovely walks are dotted around the area. For the less action-oriented, driving through the forests of fir and chestnut to steep villages and monasteries is equally rewarding.