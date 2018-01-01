Welcome to Hora (Tinos)
Hora, also known as Tinos, is the island’s welcoming capital and port. Though the harbourfront is lined with cafes and hotels, and the narrow backstreets are packed with restaurants, Hora’s crowning glory is its Church of Panagia Evangelistria, perhaps the most important pilgrimage site for the Greek Orthodox religion.
Two main streets lead up to the church. Evangelistria is lined with shops and stalls crammed with souvenirs and religious wares, while Leoforos Megalocharis has a carpeted strip down the side, used by pilgrims crawling towards the church and pushing long candles before them. Religion certainly takes centre stage in Hora (woe betide the tourist looking for a room on one of the high holy days), but the town still hums with the vibrancy of a low-key island port.
