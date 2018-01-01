Welcome to Hora (Andros)

Hora perches dramatically on a rocky promontory and has surprising views through the neoclassical mansions to two vibrant bays on either side: Niborio and Paraporti. The peninsula is tipped by the remains of a Venetian fortress, and the town itself owes its grand mansions and squares to both the Venetian settlement and the shipowners who came to inhabit it. Hora’s cultural pedigree is burnished by its Museum of Contemporary Art, an impressive archaeological museum and several important churches.