Welcome to Agathonisi
Arriving in Agathonisi’s harbour – enclosed by a fjord-like formation and holding so few buildings you could count them in a breath – is pure magic. So far off the tourist radar its neighbours barely acknowledge it, Agathonisi is quiet enough to hear a distant Cyclops break wind. There’s little to do here but read, swim and explore the caves where islanders once hid from pirates… and then do it again!
Keep an eye out too for the klidonas ritual of jumping through fire to cleanse your spirit.