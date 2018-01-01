Welcome to Agathonisi

Arriving in Agathonisi’s harbour – enclosed by a fjord-like formation and holding so few buildings you could count them in a breath – is pure magic. So far off the tourist radar its neighbours barely acknowledge it, Agathonisi is quiet enough to hear a distant Cyclops break wind. There’s little to do here but read, swim and explore the caves where islanders once hid from pirates… and then do it again!

