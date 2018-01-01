A stone’s throw from Santorini, Sikino is really worlds away – and decidedly off the tourist radar. Quiet and remote, this is the place to come if you want to experience traditional island life at its least commercial. With a charming old town and terraced hills that sweep down to sandy beaches, Sikinos offers a true escape.

The main clusters of habitation are the port of Alopronia and the linked inland villages of Horio and Kastro (collectively known as the Hora). Kastro has homes and businesses, Horio is purely residential. They are reached by a 3.4km road winding up from the port. There’s a post office at the eastern edge of Kastro, and an ATM in Kastro’s central square.

July and August see lots of Greek visitors turn up, but if you arrive before mid-May, don't expect there to be much going on.

