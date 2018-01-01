Welcome to Sitia
Sitia is an attractive seaside town that hasn't sold its soul to mass tourism. Whitewashed houses cling to a hillside laced by steep staircases and topped with a ruined Venetian castle. Below, a promenade lined with tavernas and cafes hems in the fishing harbour. It’s a slow-paced, friendly place where agriculture is the mainstay of the local economy.
A long, sandy beach skirts a wide bay to the east of town.
