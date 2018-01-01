Welcome to Lasithi Plateau
The tranquil Lasithi Plateau, 900m above sea level, is an arrestingly beautiful expanse of green fields interspersed with almond trees and orchards. Offering a sense of secluded rural Crete, it’s really more of a plain than a plateau, sitting as it does in a huge depression amid the rock-studded mountains of the Dikti range. It's sparsely inhabited with just a few villages dotting the windswept expanse. The one that gets the most visitors is Psyhro, the gateway to the Dikteon Cave, where – so the myth goes – Zeus was hidden as an infant to protect him from his voracious father.
Lasithi must have been a stunning sight in the 17th century when it was dotted with some 20,000 windmills with white canvas sails, put up by the Venetians for irrigation purposes. The skeletal few that remain are an iconic (and much photographed) sight.
