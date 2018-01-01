Welcome to Antipaxi

The ravishing and barely inhabited little island of Antipaxi is a favourite day trip destination from Paxi, just 2km north, and Corfu. While very few visitors stay overnight, the two superb beach coves near the island's northern tip are thronged every day in summer with boats large and small. Sandy Vrika Beach, the closest to Paxi, and longer but stonier Voutoumi Beach further south, hold a couple of tavernas each. Both lie cradled beneath densely wooded slopes, and shelter dazzlingly clear waters.