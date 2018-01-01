Milos Half Day Cruise with Lunch

Departure from Adamas port at 09:15 a.m and we return at 15:15 p.m at the moorage of Provatas. Sailing across the coastline, leaving behind us Milos bay, we pass by the traditional fishing villages of Skinopi, Klima, Areti and Fourkovouni with the impressive colorful little houses which called “Sirmata”. Then we will enjoy Arkoudes, a complex of lava rocks, which takes its name by its characteristic shape, the for of a bear. We open the sails for stunning Vani cape. Vani cape is an old manganese mine with really breathtaking rocks! Now, we are sailing at the west coastline of Milos, we are going to see the beautiful beaches of (Kalogries, Agathia, Triades, Amoudaraki and Agios Ioannis). During our cruise you will admire the impressive rocky formations of the volcanic lava, until we arrive to the unique sea cave of Milos which called Sykia! Of course there you will enjoy our first swimming in the transparent water, afterwards by using the snorkeling equipment we are going to swim until the beach. On board a delicious fruit salad will be there for you! We continue to sail at the west part of Milos now we are heading Kleftikos the famous old pirate bay! There you will enjoy the majestic sea, you will explore the numerous sea caves and you will take underwater photos! Afterwards, it time of relaxation on the catamaran. Also, we are going to serve you delicious little snacks! Now we are t the south part of the island, you will see the beautiful beaches of (Gerontas, Psathadika) ‘till we arrive at the moorage of Provatas is one of the most picturesque locations of the island. there is your disembarkation. The program is subject to amendment depending on weather conditions and at the discretion of the captain.