Milos Sailing Tour with Snorkeling
ROUTE 2 (AROUND MILOS & POLIEGOS) (Adamas- Adamas) Depart from Adamas port at 08:30 a.m. Sailing across the coastline and we leave behind us the Milos bay we see the traditional fishing villages Skinopi, Klima, Fourkovouni, Areti with the colourful little houses which called “Sirmata”. Afterwards, we see “Arkoudes” a complex of lava rocks which takes the mane from the shape a form of a bear. Now, at the right side we could see the beautiful beach of Plathiena and at the left side we see the two small islands which called “Arkadies”. Now, we are sailing at the north side of the island we passed by from Fyropotamos, Mandrakia and also Sarakiniko with the breathtaking view like a moon land! Also, the amazing volcanic islands of Glaronisia are a unique geological phenomenon! Now, we passed by from the sailing path between Milos and Kimolos and we see the traditional fishing village of Pollonia. There is your embarkation. Νext stop is the majestic small island of Poliegos, heaven on earth an endless swimming pool. There you will enjoy the sea and the sun! We open the sails and we are sailing at the east side of the island, we passed by the sulphur mines, after we are heading to the colourful beach of Firligos, there we do another stop for swimming in the amazing transparent waters! Now, we continue at the south part of the island, we see Paliochori beach and Agia Kyriaki beach. The next stop for swimming is the amazing inaccessible beach of Gerakas which also called “Ammotsoulithres”! Our last stop is the famous old pirate bay Kleftiko, we go straight ahead for swimming and exploring the numerous sea caves!
Milos Private Sailing Tour with Lunch
Departure around 09:30 from Adamas port. Sailing across the coastline, leaving behind us Milos bay, we pass by the traditional fishing villages of Skinopi, Klima, Areti and Fourkovouni with the colorful little houses -called "sirmata"- built by the sea side. Then we will visit Arkoudes, a complex of lava rocks, which takes its name by its characteristic shape; the form of a bear. Opening the sails we are heading to the impressive cape Vani. Around 10:30 we arrive to the natural bay of Kalogries, which is ideal for diving from the yacht in the transparent turquoise waters. You can also enjoy beverages and little snacks. Departure around 11:30. Heading to Kleftiko, we are fishing in the traditional way, admiring at the same time the amazing landscape of rocky formations created by the volcanic lava on the west coastline. Around 12:30 we arrive at the hideout of the pirates, where you can enjoy swimming or taking underwater pictures. A fresh fruit salad awaits on the yacht. We depart around 13:45 for the cave of Sikia. We can swim to the beach using flippers and masks or we can use the tender. If the weather allows, we will enjoy a tasteful lunch on board or at the beach. We depart around 19:45 to enjoy the sunset on board and taste the famous home made ice-cream by "Aggeliki". Back to Adamas port around 20.00.The program is subject to amendment depending on weather conditions and at the discretion of the captain.
Milos Half Day Cruise with Lunch
Departure from Adamas port at 09:15 a.m and we return at 15:15 p.m at the moorage of Provatas. Sailing across the coastline, leaving behind us Milos bay, we pass by the traditional fishing villages of Skinopi, Klima, Areti and Fourkovouni with the impressive colorful little houses which called “Sirmata”. Then we will enjoy Arkoudes, a complex of lava rocks, which takes its name by its characteristic shape, the for of a bear. We open the sails for stunning Vani cape. Vani cape is an old manganese mine with really breathtaking rocks! Now, we are sailing at the west coastline of Milos, we are going to see the beautiful beaches of (Kalogries, Agathia, Triades, Amoudaraki and Agios Ioannis). During our cruise you will admire the impressive rocky formations of the volcanic lava, until we arrive to the unique sea cave of Milos which called Sykia! Of course there you will enjoy our first swimming in the transparent water, afterwards by using the snorkeling equipment we are going to swim until the beach. On board a delicious fruit salad will be there for you! We continue to sail at the west part of Milos now we are heading Kleftikos the famous old pirate bay! There you will enjoy the majestic sea, you will explore the numerous sea caves and you will take underwater photos! Afterwards, it time of relaxation on the catamaran. Also, we are going to serve you delicious little snacks! Now we are t the south part of the island, you will see the beautiful beaches of (Gerontas, Psathadika) ‘till we arrive at the moorage of Provatas is one of the most picturesque locations of the island. there is your disembarkation. The program is subject to amendment depending on weather conditions and at the discretion of the captain.
Milos and Poliegos Island Cruise with Lunch
ROUTE 2 (AROUND MILOS & POLIEGOS) (Pollonia- Adamas) Embarkation 10:30 a.m from Pollonia. Open the sails for the majestic small island of Poliegos, heaven on earth an endless swimming pool! There you will enjoy the sea and the sun! We open the sails and we are sailing at the east side of the island, we passed by the sulphur mines, after we are heading to the colourful beach of Firligos, there we do another stop for swimming in the amazing transparent waters! Now, we continue at the south part of the island, we see Paliochori beach and Agia Kyriaki beach. The next stop for swimming is the amazing inaccessible beach of Gerakas which also called “Ammotsoulithres”! Our last stop is the famous old pirate bay Kleftiko, we go straight ahead for swimming and exploring the numerous sea caves! Finally, we depart for a tour in order to the stunning beaches at the west coast of the island (Sykia, Agios Ioannis, Triades, Agathia). Our disembarkation is at Adamas port. During the cruise we offer you snacks, soft drinks and alcohol drinks(wine&beer), lunch(fish or seafood) and also fruits or ice-cream. The program is subject to amendment depending on weather conditions and at the discretion of the captain.