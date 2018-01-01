4 Days Wildlife Safari Cycling and Hiking Adventure Holiday

Day 1: Accra-Tamale-Mognori-Mole (B/L/D) Your driver will pick you up from your location in Accra at 7.00am for your 9am flight to Tamale. Upon arrival in Tamale you will be picked by a driver who will take you to our office for a brief orientation. Afterwards, you continue towards Mole National Park in a private vehicle. Mole is located in the Northern region of Ghana; an area of 4,849 Sq-km. It is the largest and most developed protected area for Eco-tourism and nature conservation in Ghana. It is a journey of about 146km from Tamale. You will check in at the Mole Motel, have lunch and afterwards cycle a total of 22 km on dirt flat terrain to Mognori-Eco Village, a community-based ecotourism project. Upon arrival at Mognori and a brief introduction, paddle a canoe safari on the calm waters on the Mole River which is truly excellent for bird viewing along the river. Return to Mole Motel for overnight stayDay 2: Mole National Park (B)In the morning you will take a 2 hour walking safari into the park to have the best view of the untamed but friendly elephants, antelopes, warthogs, baboons and other monkeys. After this you have free time to relax by the pool. Go on a late afternoon a cycling safari at 3pm. Mole offers you a premium site for birding with over 300 identified bird species. Delight yourself as you watch egrets, flycatchers and many more. Reptile enthusiasts can watch out for a variety of snakes, crocodiles, etc. Enjoy the beauty of these magnificent reptiles. While on safari, you will see Giant Termite Hill, stunning butterflies and moths. Amuse and educate yourself as you watch a dung beetle rolling its prize away. After 2 hours of cycling, you can relax by the pool and have dinner at the motel restaurant.Day 3: Mole - Wechiau - Mole (B)After breakfast at 7.30am, you will visit Wechiau Community Hippo Sanctuary in Wa, the regional capital of Upper West Region of Ghana. The journey from Mole to Wechiau is approximately 164km. Wechiau Community Hippo Sanctuary is a unique community-based project which is a protected wildlife area consisting of a 40km stretch of the Black Volta River. You will have the opportunity to cycle for a distance of 18kms (one way and back totaling 36kms) to the Hippo Sanctuary. Take an hour canoe safari trip joining in paddling on the Black Volta River to view hippopotamus and a wide variety of birds with the assistance of a knowledgeable guide. You will have a botany walk of an hour to discover the beauty of nature. The walk aims at identifying local plants, their uses and if possible clients get to taste edible fruits of some plants. Return back to Mole Motel for your overnight stayDay 4: Mole-Tamale-Accra (B)After breakfast, you will check-out at 10am and head to Tamale Airport for your onward flight at 1.35pm to Accra Airport. You are met and transferred to your location in Accra.