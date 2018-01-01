Welcome to Lutherstadt Wittenberg & Saxony-Anhalt
This otherwise unassuming region in the former GDR is best known today for Lutherstadt Eisleben and Lutherstadt Wittenberg, two towns inextricably linked with religious reformer Martin Luther. The 500th anniversary of the Reformation in 2017 stimulated much restoration work in both of the Lutherstadts in preparation for an influx of Protestants from around the globe (see www.luther2017.de for more information).
History buffs could head also to Magdeburg, the state capital, and Halle, birthplace of heavyweight Baroque composer Georg Händel. Both cities celebrated their 1200th birthdays in recent years and have invested much in improving their visual appeal and tourist infrastructure as a whole.
Students of architecture and lovers of design should beeline for Dessau-Rosslau, birthplace of Bauhaus and an easy day trip from Berlin.