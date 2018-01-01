Welcome to Lutherstadt Wittenberg & Saxony-Anhalt

This otherwise unassuming region in the former GDR is best known today for Lutherstadt Eisleben and Lutherstadt Wittenberg, two towns inextricably linked with religious reformer Martin Luther. The 500th anniversary of the Reformation in 2017 stimulated much restoration work in both of the Lutherstadts in preparation for an influx of Protestants from around the globe (see www.luther2017.de for more information).

