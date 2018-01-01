Amrum is the smallest North Frisian Island; you can walk around it in a day. It’s also the prettiest, with reed-thatched Frisian houses, a patchwork of dunes, woods, heath and marsh, and glorious Kniepsand – 12km of fine, white sand, sometimes up to 1km wide – that takes up half the island.

Crowning the central village of Wittdün is northern Germany’s tallest lighthouse, which stands 63m tall. The island’s largest village is Nebel.

Much of Amrum is under protection, so you must stick to the marked paths. There are some fine walks, including the 10km walk from the lighthouse to the village of Norddorf through the pine forest, or the 8km return hike from Norddorf along the safe swimming beach to the tranquil Ood Nature Reserve, an ideal place to observe bird life.

For info, www.amrum.de is a good source.

