Welcome to Wismar
With its gabled facades and cobbled streets, this small, photogenic city looks essentially Hanseatic. But although it joined the Hanseatic trading league in the 13th century, it spent most of the 16th and 17th centuries as part of Sweden. There are numerous reminders of this era all over town. The entire Altstadt was Unesco-listed in 2002.
Wismar has been long popular with film-makers and its picturesque Alter Hafen (old harbour) starred in the 1922 Dracula movie Nosferatu.
Top experiences in Wismar
