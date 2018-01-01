Welcome to Stralsund
Stralsund was once the second-most important member of the Hanseatic League, after Lübeck, and its square gables interspersed with Gothic turrets, ornate portals and vaulted arches make it one of the leading examples of Backsteingotik (classic red-brick Gothic gabled architecture) in northern Germany.
This vibrant city's historic cobbled streets and many attractions make it an unmissable stop in the region. Since 1990, the Stralsund's elected representative in parliament has been prime minister Angela Merkel.
