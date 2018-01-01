Welcome to Schwerin

Picturesquely sited around seven lakes (or possibly more depending on how you tally them), the centrepiece of this engaging city is its Schloss (castle), built in the 14th century during the city’s six centuries as the former seat of the Grand Duchy of Mecklenburg.

Read More

Schwerin has an upbeat, vibrant energy on its restored streets that befits its role as the capital of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. Cafes, interesting shops and flashes of its regal past make wandering a delight.

Read Less

Top experiences in Schwerin

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Travel guides

Starting at $36.39

Image for
Schwerin photo credits