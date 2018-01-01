Welcome to Marburg

Hilly and historic, the university town of Marburg is situated 90km north of Frankfurt. It's a delight to wander around the narrow lanes of the town's vibrant Altstadt, sandwiched between a palace (above) and a spectacular Gothic church (below). On the south side of the focal Marktplatz, is the historic Rathaus, dating to 1512. From there it’s a steep climb to the Lutheran St-Marien-Kirche, an imposing red-brick church with great views over the lower town. At the base of the Altstadt’s Reitgasse are the Universitätskirche (early 1300s), a former Dominican monastery, and the neo-Gothic Alte Universität (1891), still a well-used and well-loved part of Philipps-Universität – the world’s oldest Protestant university. Founded in 1527, it once counted the Brothers Grimm among its students, who now number almost 26,000: their presence brings a youthful energy and some relaxed cafes and bars.

