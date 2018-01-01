Welcome to Wolfsburg
Arriving in Wolfsburg by train, the first thing you see is an enormous, almost surreal, VW emblem on the side of a factory. It's an image that could have been ripped straight from Fritz Lang’s classic film Metropolis. Volkswagen is the world’s second-largest vehicle manufacturer, and its global headquarters is right here, employing about 40% of Wolfsburg's residents. Company town though it might be, most visitors won't experience so much of that side of things: Wolfsburg is set up quite brilliantly as a modern daytripper's destination, quickly and easily reached by rail between Hanover and Berlin.
Five shiny state-of-the-art museums, covering automobiles, technology, science and modern art, make Wolfsburg a worthwhile visit for travelling families and enquiring minds. Some excellent accommodation options across all price categories make it smart to spend a night here, if you're planning on covering more than one museum.
