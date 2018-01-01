Welcome to Gelati
Below round trip is bookable each week; any weekday of your arrival / departure will easily fit our itinerary; if your flights are in the middle of week, in this case Sunday will be a free day in Tbilisi.Sunday - Arrival Day - Meeting at the airport and transfer to a hotel in Tbilisi; Monday - Tbilisi old town walking tour - 10am - Excursion starts from Tbilisi old town, visit Sameba cathedral and via Metekhi Church and the bridge continue to Abanotubani district famous with Sulphur baths, by cable car visit Narikala Fortress, walk at Shardeni Street with lots of souvenir and gift shops; you will visit most important sights of the city: Sioni Cathedral and Anchiskhati basilica; Afterwards via Freedom square we take a stroll along Rustaveli Avenue, the main street in Tbilisi, through the parliament building tour ends at Kashveti church. Tuesday – Kakheti, the land of wine - 9am - Drive to fortified city of Sighnaghi and Bodbe Monastery. Continue to Telavi via A. Chavchavadze museum in Tsinandali. After a short walk at Telavi food market continue to famous Alaverdi cathedral, Ikalto Academy and Shuamta monastery complex; return to Tbilisi hotel via Gombori pass. Wednesday - Military Georgian Road across the Caucasus - 9am - Visit Ananuri fortress, alpine ski resort Gudauri and via Cross Pass arrival in Stephantsminda, drive up to Gergeti Trinity Church with the beautiful views of Kazbegi mountain peak and the village. Return to Tbilisi. Thursday - Mtskheta and Gori - 9am - City of Mtskheta: historical and architectural complex of Jvari, Svetitskhoveli Cathedral, Samtavro Convent. Continue visiting Uplistsikhe, Stalin's birth place and Museum in Gori. Return to Tbilisi. Friday - Kutaisi tour - 9am - Check out from Tbilisi hotel and drive to Georgia's second large city Kutaisi; excursion in the old Town, visit Bagrati Temple, historic and architectural complex of Gelati and Motsameta monastery. Check in to Kutaisi hotel. Saturday - Okatse Canyons - 9am - Depart to Okatse Canyons natural monument in Village Gordi, which is deep and narrow ravine, in the vicinity of the river Okatse. Along the canyon could be found several waterfalls**. Drive to Tbilisi and accommodation (guests with departure from Kutaisi airport will stay one more night at Kutaisi hotel before the flight). Sunday - Departure - Check out from hotel and transfer to airport for departure.* Kutaisi airport arrival - additional fee is 20 GEL for transfer to Tbilisi hotel** Up to 4000 meters walking distance
Kutaisi - Prometheus Cave - Sataplia Cave
Kutaisi city Motsameta Monastery Gelati Monastery Prometheus cave Kutaisi city - one of the most beautiful and ancient Georgian cities, the land of Argonauts, situated in West Georgia on the banks of the picturesque Rioni River. ( Without stops) Motsameta Monastery. It is located 6km out of Kutaisi, off the Gelati road. Take the turning marked by a photo of the church and follow this track for a couple of kilometres. This little monastery has a spectacular setting on a cliff-top promontory above a bend of the Tskhaltsitela River. Situated dizzily high above the ravine of the Tskhaltsitela River, the monastery offers awe-inspiring views of the river and the surrounding countryside from any number of buildings and points on the grounds. Extremely isolated and seldom visited by tourists. Gelati Monastery. This perfectly restored outstanding monument of Georgian architecture was the centre of spiritual and scientific life of the Middle Ages, the tomb of Georgian rulers, the cult place for pilgrims. It is located 1 km from the city of Kutaisi and is under UNESCO protection as an object of cultural and historical legacy. In fact Gelati is a rich historical architectural complex comprising the ancient monastery, the bell tower, the church and the academy set up in 1106 by the great ruler of Georgia David the Builder. Thus, Gelati was not only the spiritual centre of the country but also the largest centre of culture, history and science. David the Builder, who wanted to create a large educational centre in his country, gathered the best Georgian scientists in the academy. In Gelati there was a big and rich library, the teachers and scientists in the academy were the most educated people of the time. Prometheus cave is the biggest cave in Georgia. Although only one tenth is open for tourists. These caves belong to Imereti Protected Areas, and are quite close – you can easily visit both in one day. Driving through dense forests of West Georgian mountains, you’ll suddenly run into a tourist center of Prometheus cave. There is a worldwide known legend of Prometheus, who stole fire from the gods, for which he was punished and chained to Khvamli Mountain, which can be seen from Prometheus Cave, one of the most adventurous places in Georgia. We may not believe in legends, but we definitely believe in a beauty of Prometheus cave. Here you can find a very special form of stalactites, stalagmites, petrified stone waterfalls and hanging curtains, underground River and lakes – all this on a nice 1.4km walk in mysterious and cool atmosphere and short boat trip if interested.
8 Days Tour from Kutaisi in Georgia
Saturday - arrival day - Meeting at Kutaisi airport and transfer to a hotel in Tbilisi;Sunday - breakfast and leisure day in Tbilisi, night in a hotel in Tbilisi;Monday - Tbilisi old town walking tour - 10am - Excursion starts from Tbilisi old town, visit Sameba cathedral and via Metekhi Church and the bridge continue to Abanotubani district famous with Sulphur baths, by cable car visit Narikala Fortress, walk at Shardeni Street with lots of souvenir and gift shops; you will visit most important sights of the city: Sioni Cathedral and Anchiskhati basilica; Afterwards via Freedom square we take a stroll along Rustaveli Avenue, the main street in Tbilisi, through the parliament building tour ends at Kashveti church. Tuesday - Kakheti, the land of wine - 9am - Drive to fortified city of Sighnaghi and Bodbe Monastery. Continue to Telavi via A. Chavchavadze museum in Tsinandali. After a short walk at Telavi food market continue to famous Alaverdi cathedral, Ikalto Academy and Shuamta monastery complex; return to Tbilisi hotel via Gombori pass. Wednesday - Military Georgian Road across the Caucasus - 9am - Visit Ananuri fortress, alpine ski resort Gudauri and via Cross Pass arrival in Stephantsminda, drive up to Gergeti Trinity Church with the beautiful views of Kazbegi mountain peak and the village. Return to Tbilisi. Thursday - Mtskheta and Gori - 9am - City of Mtskheta: historical and architectural complex of Jvari, Svetitskhoveli Cathedral, Samtavro Convent. Continue visiting Uplistsikhe, Stalin's birth place and Museum in Gori. Return to Tbilisi. Friday - Kutaisi tour - 9am - Check out from Tbilisi hotel and drive to Georgia's second large city Kutaisi; excursion in the old Town, visit Bagrati Temple, historic and architectural complex of Gelati and Motsameta monastery. Check in to Kutaisi hotel. Saturday - Check out from hotel and transfer to Kutaisi airport for departure.
Best of Georgia: 4-Day and 3-Night Guided Tour from Kutaisi
ItineraryDay 1 - In the morning guide and driver will pick up you from your accommodation place in Kutaisi, from there you'll start your 4-day journey by comfortable car.Okatse canyon - remarkable place with 700m-long walkway. new sightseeing which edge of this 100m to 180m deep canyon with hang a bridge and viewing platformGelati monastery (UNESCO site) - Get know more how Georgians choosing beautiful locations for build churches by Monastery Gelati example. Its represents Georgian medival "Golden Age" a period of political strength and economic growth between the 11th - 13th centuries.Village Khvanchkara - Georgia is cradle of wine with 8, 000 year history of continuous wine making tradition, which is evidenced by numerous archaeological discoveries. Georgians have shared the love for the grape since time immemorial, and remain loyal to it through to modernity. by this tour you will visit local small wineries with wine tasting.Shovi - is a mountain climatic and health resort on the south slopes of the main Caucasus ridge in the region of Racha (At the evening you will have dinner at the guest house).Overnight in ShoviDay 2 – After breakfast trip will starts in Chiatura - industrial town with several layers of commercially exploitable manganese oxide, peroxide and carbonate. There is oldest rusty cable cars which some locals call them "iron coffins".Stalin Museum - Museum was build in 1957 and still valid with old values of Stalin's career.Uplistsikhe fortress – Once was enormous city for priests and privileged people. it was developed into one of the chief political and religious centres of pre-Christian Kartli, with temples dedicated principally to the sun goddess.Borjomi – Resort town famous with mineral water, central park, sulfur pool bath.Overnight in Borjomi Day 3 - After breakfast Hiking in Borjomi National Park – with big variety of natural landscapes, historical and architectural monuments, resorts and settlements.Vardzia cave complex - It was the endowment of King Tamara built during the period between XII - XIII centuries.Driving back to Akhaltikhe at having dinner at the Guest house. At the evening visiting Abastumani Observatory to observe stars and planets.Overnight in Akhaltsikhe Day 4 - After breakfast you will start driving back to Kutaisi. On the way you will visit Prometheus cave – impressive with natural wonders: stalactites, stalagmites, underground rivers, and lakes. On the end of tour guide will show you a masterpiece of the medieval Georgian architecture Bagrati CathedralDriver/guide will take you to your accommodation place or directly to Airport in KutaisiFinishing tour.
8 Days Tour from Tbilisi in Georgia (include accomodation)
Exotics, tradition, ancient monuments, unique culture and charm of antiquity - that's what awaits you during your tour, you will see the great story of the small country in which there are more than 200 museums and about 12,000 monuments from different eras, including those listed as the UNESCO world Heritage sites. Preservation of this heritage has always been associated with a sense of national identity of the Georgian people.What You Can Expect 1st day Arrival Day - Meeting at the airport and transfer to hotel in Tbilisi; 2nd day Tbilisi old town walking tour - 10am - Excursion starts from Tbilisi old town, visit Sameba cathedral and via Metekhi Church and the bridge continue to Abanotubani district famous with Sulphur baths, by cable car visit Narikala Fortress, walk at Shardeni Street with lots of souvenir and gift shops; you will visit most important sights of the city: Sioni Cathedral and Anchiskhati basilica; Afterwards via Freedom square we take a stroll along Rustaveli Avenue, the main street in Tbilisi, through the parliament building tour ends at Kashveti church. 3rd day Kakheti, the land of wine - 9am - Drive to fortified city of Sighnaghi and Bodbe Monastery. Continue to Telavi via A. Chavchavadze museum in Tsinandali. After a short walk at Telavi food market continue to famous Alaverdi cathedral, Ikalto Academy and Shuamta monastery complex; return to Tbilisi hotel via Gombori pass. 4th day Military Georgian Road across the Caucasus - 9am - Visit Ananuri fortress, alpine ski resort Gudauri and via Cross Pass arrival in Stephantsminda, drive up to Gergeti Trinity Church with the beautiful views of Kazbegi mountain peak and the village. Return to Tbilisi. 5th day Mtskheta and Gori - 9am - City of Mtskheta: historical and architectural complex of Jvari, Svetitskhoveli Cathedral, Samtavro Convent. Continue visiting Uplistsikhe, Stalin's birth place and Museum in Gori. Return to Tbilisi. 6th day Kutaisi tour - 9am - Check out from Tbilisi hotel and drive to Georgia's second large city Kutaisi; excursion in the old Town, visit Bagrati Temple, historic and architectural complex of Gelati and Motsameta monastery. Check in to Kutaisi hotel. 7th day Okatse Canyons - 9am - Depart to Okatse Canyons natural monument in Village Gordi, which is deep and narrow ravine, in the vicinity of the river Okatse. Along the canyon could be found several waterfalls**. Drive to Tbilisi and accommodation (guests with departure from Kutaisi airport will stay one more night at Kutaisi hotel before the flight). 8th day Departure - Check out from hotel and transfer to airport for departure.
2-Days Private Tour to Kutaisi from Tbilisi
Day 1: Tbilisi - Gori - Uplistsikhe - Kutaisi - GelatiDeparture at 9:30 am from hotel of your stay in Tbilisi.Begin your Tour from visiting Joseph Stalin's Museum in Gori, established as a local history museum but clearly intended to become a memorial to Stalin. After Visiting Gori drive further to Uplistsikhe cave city (10 km east of the town of Gori). Uplistsikhe is identified by archaeologists as one of the oldest urban settlements in Georgia.It was an important religious, political and cultural centre in the Hellenistic and the late Antique periods (IV c. B.C. - IV c. A.D.). The Uplistsikhe cave complex has been on the tentative list for inclusion into the UNESCO World Heritage program since 2007.On the way to Kutaisi (221km west of Tbilisi) have a stop at picturesque monastery of Gelati , which is a monastic complex near Kutaisi.It contains the Church of the Virgin founded by the King of Georgia David the Builder in 1106, and the 13th-century churches of St George and St Nicholas. In 1994, Gelati was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site and in 2006 was included on the list of Immovable Monuments of Georgian Cultural Heritage.Overnight in guesthouse in Kutaisi.Day 2: Kutaisi - Sataplia caves - Bagrati Cathedral – Tbilisi.Begin a day from visiting Bagrati Cathedral , which is regarded as a masterpiece in the history of medieval Georgian architecture; the Bagrati Cathedral is frequently used as the symbol of the city of Kutaisi . Have a stop at a very interesting place for Kutaisi visitors, at Sataplia cave complex.The Sataplia karst cave lies 6 km. North-West of Kutaisi within Sataplia state preserve. Sataplia is known for its Dinosaurs traces. Visit one of the unique natural attractions of Georgia - Martvili canyon. Over millions of years, the water has created breathtaking gorge in limestone rocks, reaching a depth of 40 meters, at the bottom of which actually the river flows. The total length of the canyon is one kilometer available to reach. In the upper part of the canyon, take a boat trip and reach the very beginning with 7 meter high powerful waterfall.