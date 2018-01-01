Welcome to Ivindo National Park

This dense, tropical 3000-sq-km national park provides visitors with an incredible opportunity to view forest animals undisturbed in their own environment. Perhaps the pièce de résistance of all the Gabonese eco-destinations is Langoué Baï, a marshy clearing in the forest whose mineral-rich soils and vegetation act as a magnet for large numbers of forest elephants, western lowland gorillas, sitatungas, buffaloes, monkeys and rare bird species. Arrangements to get to the baï must be made well in advance through travel agents in Libreville.