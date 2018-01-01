The westernmost of the main Pyrenean valleys, the Vallée d’Aspe has been an important thoroughfare since Julius Caesar’s Roman legionnaires marched this way. Later, during medieval times, the valley became one of the main routes for pilgrims on the Chemin de St-Jacques, seeking a way across the mountains en route to Santiago de Compostela.

Fewer than 3000 people now live in the valley’s 13 villages, and its upper reaches are still among the most remote corners of the French Pyrenees. But for many the valley’s seclusion is a thing of the past thanks to the controversial Tunnel de Somport, an 8km-long road tunnel across the Spanish border, which opened in 2003.

The small town of Oloron-Ste-Marie stands at the valley’s northern end. From here, the N193 runs south, roughly following the course of the River Aspe for about 50km to the border, passing through the villages of Sarrance, Bedous, Accous, Cette-Eygun and Etsaut en route.

