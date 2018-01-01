The twin seaside towns of Trouville-sur-Mer (population 4800) and Deauville (population 3800), 15km southwest of Honfleur, are hugely popular with Parisians, who flock here year-round on weekends – and all week long from June to September and during Paris’ school holidays.

Chic Deauville has been a playground of well-heeled Parisians ever since it was founded by Napoléon III’s half-brother, the Duke of Morny, in 1861. Expensive, flashy and brash, it’s packed with designer boutiques, deluxe hotels and meticulously tended public gardens, and hosts two racetracks and the high-profile American Film Festival.

Unpretentious Trouville is both a veteran beach resort, graced with impressive mansions from the late 1800s, and a working fishing port. Popular with middle-class French families, the town was frequented by painters and writers during the 19th century (eg Mozin and Flaubert), lured by the 2km-long sandy beach and the laid-back seaside ambience.

