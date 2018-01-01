Welcome to Île d'Ouessant

There is an old Breton saying, 'Qui voit Molène, voit sa peine, qui voit Ouessant, voit son sang' ('Those who see Molène, see their sorrow, those who see Ouessant, see their blood'), and it's true that on a wild stormy winter day there's a real end-of-the-world feeling to the Île d'Ouessant (known as Enez Eusa in Breton, meaning 'Island of Terror', and Ushant in English). However, if you come on a sunny day, the place can seem like a little paradise, with turquoise waters, abundant wildflowers and not much to do but walk and picnic. The peace and calm of the island is best experienced by hiking its 45km craggy coastal path or hiring a bike and cycling. While the island can be visited as a day trip (as masses of people do) it's an unusual and other-worldly feeling to stay over.