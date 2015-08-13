Welcome to Hyères & Presqu’île de Giens

Driving down the busy streets of Hyères, lined by stately palm trees and a big casino, you could be forgiven for completely missing the medieval old town on which the modern conurbation is founded. Its shady lanes are worth a wander, but the main reason for stopping actually lies to the south – a T-shaped peninsula known as the Presqu'île de Giens (Giens Peninsula), which is fantastic for water sports and birdwatching, not to mention trips to the lovely Îles d’Hyères.