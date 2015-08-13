Welcome to Hyères & Presqu’île de Giens

Driving down the busy streets of Hyères, lined by stately palm trees and a big casino, you could be forgiven for completely missing the medieval old town on which the modern conurbation is founded. Its shady lanes are worth a wander, but the main reason for stopping actually lies to the south – a T-shaped peninsula known as the Presqu'île de Giens (Giens Peninsula), which is fantastic for water sports and birdwatching, not to mention trips to the lovely Îles d’Hyères.

Top experiences in Hyères & Presqu’île de Giens

Recent articles

Travel guides

Starting at $36.39

Image for