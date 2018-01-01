Arcachon Helicopter Scenic Tour

Take off for an helicopter ride over one of the most beautiful regions of France: Arcachon basin. You will take off from the airfield of Arcachon-La Teste de Buch, and fly over the Dune du Pilat and on the north of the Banc d'Arguin. You will have the opportunity to look upon the deep sea atlantic before passing the Cap Ferret Pyla. You will then come upon the Arcachon basin and notice the differents lights that are always moving, shining and following the gentle swell of the current under the warm gaze of an everlasting sun. The bird island with its waterfront and beaches will no longer have any secrets for you. The east coast, the mouth of the Leyre river, and the journey between the cities of Gujan Mestras and Le Teich will present itself before your eyes. After landing, you will be given a certificate and a bag of treats.