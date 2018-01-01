Welcome to Porto-Vecchio

Shamelessly seductive and fashionable, Porto-Vecchio is dubbed the Corsican St-Tropez, and it’s no wonder. Sitting in a marvellous bay, it’s the kind of place that lures French A-listers and wealthy tourists. Its picturesque backstreets, lined with restaurant terraces and designer shops, have charm in spades, and are presided over with grace by the photogenic ruins of an old Genoese citadel. Although there is no beach in the town proper, some of the island’s best, and most famous, beaches are close by.