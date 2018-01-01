Cherbourg Shore Excursion: Full Day Guided Tour of American D-Day Beaches including Lunch

The tour departs Cherbourg cruise ship terminal and whilst driving between sites, the unique on board GPS system will display maps with your current location at the current time. While on the vehicle, small movies will be shown to help explain the places you are passing. The English-speaking guide will also share veteran stories, anecdotes and much more.When you arrive at each location, the guide will show you around, explain in detail what happened. You will also get free time to take pictures of the sites, etc.Main sites visited:Sainte Mère Eglise - An objective for the 82nd Airborne in the early hours of D-Day. Your guide will tell you the incredible story of paratrooper John Steele, who got caught on the church steeple during the drop.Pointe Du Hoc - Hear the amazing story of the American Rangers who had to scale nearly 100ft cliffs to silence a German long range gun battery position. You will be amazed by the battle damage and the German bunkers which still remain at this impressive site.Your next stop is Omaha Beach - This is the most notable beach that was assaulted on D-Day. Learn about the harrowing stories of sacrifice, see the German positions that were almost impossible to overcome, and discover how bravery finally allowed the U.S. to prevail.It's time for your lunch break - Included in the price of this tour. You will eat in a local French restaurant in the Omaha Beach area.Overlord Museum - entrance fees included. Your guide will take you to the museum and give you free time to visit this amazing place that is packed full of genuine artifacts from the battle of Normandy.Then move towards the Normandy American Cemetery and Visitor Center - You will be able to spend time in the Visitor Center and walk the magnificent 172 acres of the cemetery. Don't forget to pay your respects to many of the people you will have heard about during the tour.Your guide will then drive you back to your cruise ship in Cherbourg in good time for boarding.