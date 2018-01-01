Welcome to Cherbourg
During WWII, Cherbourg’s port was destroyed by the Germans shortly after D-Day to prevent it from falling into Allied hands.
Top experiences in Cherbourg
Amazing hotels and hostels
Cherbourg activities
Cherbourg Shore Excursion: Full Day Guided Tour of American D-Day Beaches including Lunch
The tour departs Cherbourg cruise ship terminal and whilst driving between sites, the unique on board GPS system will display maps with your current location at the current time. While on the vehicle, small movies will be shown to help explain the places you are passing. The English-speaking guide will also share veteran stories, anecdotes and much more.When you arrive at each location, the guide will show you around, explain in detail what happened. You will also get free time to take pictures of the sites, etc.Main sites visited:Sainte Mère Eglise - An objective for the 82nd Airborne in the early hours of D-Day. Your guide will tell you the incredible story of paratrooper John Steele, who got caught on the church steeple during the drop.Pointe Du Hoc - Hear the amazing story of the American Rangers who had to scale nearly 100ft cliffs to silence a German long range gun battery position. You will be amazed by the battle damage and the German bunkers which still remain at this impressive site.Your next stop is Omaha Beach - This is the most notable beach that was assaulted on D-Day. Learn about the harrowing stories of sacrifice, see the German positions that were almost impossible to overcome, and discover how bravery finally allowed the U.S. to prevail.It's time for your lunch break - Included in the price of this tour. You will eat in a local French restaurant in the Omaha Beach area.Overlord Museum - entrance fees included. Your guide will take you to the museum and give you free time to visit this amazing place that is packed full of genuine artifacts from the battle of Normandy.Then move towards the Normandy American Cemetery and Visitor Center - You will be able to spend time in the Visitor Center and walk the magnificent 172 acres of the cemetery. Don't forget to pay your respects to many of the people you will have heard about during the tour.Your guide will then drive you back to your cruise ship in Cherbourg in good time for boarding.
Mont Saint-Michel Private Full Day Tour from Cherbourg
When you arrive in Le Havre, your guide will meet you with some fresh coffee and croissants. After that, you will reach the Mont Saint-Michel after a 90 minute drive through some lovely villages of the Cotentin region. Before your arrival at Mont Saint-Michel, you will have the opportunity to stop in Avranches to see Bishop Aubert whose skull was touched by the Archangel Michel in 708 AD in order for him to build a monastery on the Mont. Then, you will arrive at the Mount and will enjoy a typical omelet at the Mere Poulard restaurant or at another place with an amazing view over the bay. After your lunch (not included), you will visit the Abbey through the narrow streets and hear about the history from the Middle Age to the 19th century. The Mount has such a unique history which you will discover with your private guide, who will tell you all the secret stories and hidden places of the Mont. When your tour ends, you will return back to Cherbourg at around 6pm.
Full Day Private Tour of Historical Normandy Sites from Bayeux
In this tour, you will have the unique opportunity to discover "off the road" what the Americans achieved during the 100 days Normandy Campaign. Take a private tour from Bayeux and with your professional guide, go to the American sector of Normandy, where you’ll relive the events of the Allied invasion on June 6, 1944 – more famously known as D-Day to the Falaise/Chambois pocket.You can choose the itinerary which suits you better, knowing that each tour option lasts one full day and includes a lunch at a very typical local French restaurant.Here are some possible itineraries: 1)La Pointe du Hoc, Omaha beach and Normandy American Cemetery - 2nd and 5th Rangers battalion, 1st and 29th Infantry Division.Discover the site where the 2nd Rangers were heading before realizing it was the wrong target. 2)Utah beach, Brecourt Manor, Sainte Mère Eglise - 4th Infantry Division, 82nd and 101st Airborne division. Meet the owner of the famous Brecourt Manor (Band of Brothers Easy company.) 3)La Fière, Renouf, La Roule, Cherbourg - 4th, 79th and 90th Infantry Division and 82nd Airborne division.Visit the world famous Umbrella of Cherbourg and the "Cité de la Mer" where the Titanic stopped before crossing the Atlantic. 4)La Haye du Puits, Graignes, Saint Lo - Operation Cobra (Saint Lo / La Chapelle en Juger), 82nd Airborne division (Forest of Etenclin), 79th Infantry division (Mont de Doville), 90th Infantry Division (Mont Castre). Visit the world famous church bell manufacturer craftsman who recently made two new bells for the renowned Notre Dame de Paris cathedral. 5)Avranches, Brittany American Cemetery, Mont Saint Michel - General Patton 3rd Army. Discover the jewel of Normandy’s and one of France’s most iconic landmarks.Visit also the world famous Saint James factory, fame is based upon a cult item of clothing "the genuine pure new knitted woolen Breton seaman's sweater."6) Mortain, Argentan, Falaise, Chambois, - US, British, French, Polish and Canadian army. Meet civilians who witnessed the battle of Argentan and whose Aunt survived the landing at Sword beach.At the end of the tour, your guide will take you back to your hotel.