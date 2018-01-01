Welcome to Albi

The bustling provincial town of Albi has two main claims to fame: a truly mighty cathedral and a truly marvellous painter. Looming up from the centre of the old town, the Cathédrale Ste-Cécile is one of France's most monumental Gothic structures. Next door is the fantastic Musée Toulouse-Lautrec, dedicated to the groundbreaking artist Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, who was born here in 1864 and went on to depict the bars and brothels of turn-of-the-century Paris in his own inimitable style.

Albi's old town is also well worth a wander, although it's surprisingly small given the town's sprawling suburbs.

$37.69 Cultural & Theme Tours

Day Trip to Albi, UNESCO Cathedral and Medieval Village from Toulouse

You're staying in Toulouse and you want to discover Albi and the Sainte Cécile cathedral, Toulouse Lautrec museum or the medieval city of Cordes sur Ciel.The Toulouse Welcome agency based in Toulouse plan every thursday and saturday in summer a bus day trip.Schedule of your day trip : Departure from Toulouse at 9am (check in at 8:50am), planned arrival in Albi at 10 am Takeover in Albi at 2pm to leave to Cordes sur Ciel, planned arrival at 2:30pm Takeover in Cordes sur Ciel at 5pm, planned arrival at 6pm Practical details, drop on, drop off : In Albi : at the crossroad Boulevard du général Sibille and the street de la Culture on the bus stop In Cordes sur Ciel : Avenue du 8 Mai 1945 at the bus stop in front of the main crossroad (besides the Petit Train)

