Welcome to Vårdö

Vårdö sprawls across the Archipelago Sea, barely maintaining its connection to its compatriots on Fasta Åland. This cluster of isles – connected by bridges and ferries – stretches up to the two islands of Simskäla (Västra and Östra; West and East, respectively), with rustling silver birches, isolated beaches and views over the countless skerries (rocky islets).

