Welcome to Uusikaupunki

It was founded in 1617 and it's filled with historic wooden buildings, so it's ironic that 'Uusikaupunki' translates as ‘New Town’. The treaty of 1721, which quelled hostilities between Sweden and Russia after the gruelling Great Northern War, was signed here. Straddling an inlet, the town’s port was once a popular destination for smugglers…until the customs house was built in 1760.

