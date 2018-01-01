Welcome to Uusikaupunki
It was founded in 1617 and it's filled with historic wooden buildings, so it's ironic that 'Uusikaupunki' translates as ‘New Town’. The treaty of 1721, which quelled hostilities between Sweden and Russia after the gruelling Great Northern War, was signed here. Straddling an inlet, the town’s port was once a popular destination for smugglers…until the customs house was built in 1760.
Today Uusikaupunki draws a buzzing yachtie crowd in summer. There's a lovely riverside park and a few oddball museums, but the main attraction of Uusikaupunki is its lovely setting and laid-back charm. It's also a popular jumping-off point for the nearby Velhovesi archipelago, which is ideal for cycling and sailing.
