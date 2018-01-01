Welcome to Seinäjoki
Seinäjoki (Swedish: Östermyra) is often overlooked by visitors exploring the coast. But anyone interested in architecture shouldn't miss its striking town centre, designed by the country's most celebrated architect and designer, Alvar Aalto. Occupying two large city blocks, the centre consists of four municipal buildings and one church – each remarkable in its own right but also creating a uniquely integrated composite.
Seinäjoki enjoys a vibrant cultural life, with a city theatre, orchestra and art hall. Huge dance and music festivals, especially Tangomarkkinat (Tango Fair) and Provinssirock, draw crowds each summer.
Top experiences in Seinäjoki
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.