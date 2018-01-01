Welcome to Seinäjoki

Seinäjoki (Swedish: Östermyra) is often overlooked by visitors exploring the coast. But anyone interested in architecture shouldn't miss its striking town centre, designed by the country's most celebrated architect and designer, Alvar Aalto. Occupying two large city blocks, the centre consists of four municipal buildings and one church – each remarkable in its own right but also creating a uniquely integrated composite.

