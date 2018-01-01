Welcome to Seinäjoki

Seinäjoki (Swedish: Östermyra) is often overlooked by visitors exploring the coast. But anyone interested in architecture shouldn't miss its striking town centre, designed by the country's most celebrated architect and designer, Alvar Aalto. Occupying two large city blocks, the centre consists of four municipal buildings and one church – each remarkable in its own right but also creating a uniquely integrated composite.

Read More

Seinäjoki enjoys a vibrant cultural life, with a city theatre, orchestra and art hall. Huge dance and music festivals, especially Tangomarkkinat (Tango Fair) and Provinssirock, draw crowds each summer.

Read Less

Top experiences in Seinäjoki

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Travel guides

Starting at $32.49

Image for