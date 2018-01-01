Welcome to Saariselkä Wilderness & Urho Kekkonen National Park

Saariselkä Wilderness, incorporating the 253,800-hectare Urho Kekkonen National Park and large tracts of protected forest, extends to the Russian border. It’s a fabulous slice of Finland, home to bears, wolverines and golden eagles, plus thousands of free-grazing reindeer. This is a brilliant trekking area, with a large network of wilderness huts amid the unspoilt beauty of this huge expanse of forest, marshland and low fells.

