Welcome to Pyhä-Luosto
The area between the fells of Luosto (514m) and Pyhä (540m) forms a popular winter sports centre. Most is part of Pyhä-Luosto National Park, and is excellent for trekking. Pyhä and Luosto both have ski slopes and are fully serviced resort ‘villages’. They make value-packed, if quiet, places to stay in summer, with bargain modern apartments and log cottages available.
Pyhä is 16km northwest of the main Kemijärvi–Sodankylä road, while Luosto is the same distance east of the Rovaniemi–Sodankylä road. A good road connects the two resorts, which are 25km apart.