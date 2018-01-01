Welcome to Pyhä-Luosto

The area between the fells of Luosto (514m) and Pyhä (540m) forms a popular winter sports centre. Most is part of Pyhä-Luosto National Park, and is excellent for trekking. Pyhä and Luosto both have ski slopes and are fully serviced resort ‘villages’. They make value-packed, if quiet, places to stay in summer, with bargain modern apartments and log cottages available.

