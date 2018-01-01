Welcome to Kristinestad

Named for Queen Kristina of Sweden, Kristinestad (Finnish: Kristiinankaupunki) was founded in the mid-17th century by maverick count Per Brahe. It was once a booming ship-building centre and a port for shipping tar and timber out of the Pohjanmaa region. These days, it’s a sleepy little spot sustained by potato farming. But its maritime roots are still evident in the picturesque seaside town centre. Here, grand Empire-style merchant buildings adorn the grid-like roads, along with the 17th-century church and customs house. Around 300 historic wooden houses line the narrow lanes further inland.

Read More