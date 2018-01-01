Welcome to Levi
Levi is actually the name of the fell, while Sirkka is the village, but most people refer to the whole place as Levi. The ski season runs from around late October to early May, depending on conditions; in December overseas charter flights descend at nearby Kittilä, bringing families in search of reindeer and a white Christmas.
Northern Lights Snowmobile Safari from Levi
Wrap up cozily and start your experience with a pickup from your hotel in or near Levi. Then, board your minivan or coach and travel to the starting point of your snowmobile ride. Be welcomed by your guide and receive a safety briefing and instructions on riding your 2-person snowmobile. Put on a supplied thermal suit and helmet and, once you feel comfortable, take off into the surrounding forests.Skim along winding trails through the snowy pine trees and feel the chill Arctic air on your face as you cruise through the darkness, lit only by your headlights and, if the night is clear, a moonlit sky. Speed over gentle slopes, whizz over frozen lakes, and weave between wintery fields and Narnia-like woodlands. Feel free also to take turns to drive or ride pillion so you enjoy the experience every which way.As you ride, look for the Northern Lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis, overhead. Only visible in far northern latitudes, this natural wonder is triggered by magnetic storms that create incandescent ribbons of green, yellow, red and violet in the sky. Sightings can never be guaranteed, as they’re dependent on weather, location and chance, but your guide will seek out the most promising viewpoints. With a clear night and a little luck, there’s a good chance of sightings.Around midway through your experience, stop for a hot drink and tasty sausages cooked up over a crackling campfire. Feel the warmth flow through your body and then follow the snowy trails back to the original starting point. Your experience then finishes with a drop-off back at your hotel.Please note: Due to unpredictable weather conditions, daylight hours and other seasonable changes, the order of activities as described above may be subject to change on the day of your tour.
Lapland Husky Sled Ride from Levi
Wrap up in warm clothes and start your experience with a pickup from your centrally located hotel in Levi. If you wish, put on one of the supplied thermal suits to keep you even cozier, and board your minivan or coach with your expert guide for the drive to a local husky farm.As you arrive at the farm, listen out for the enthusiastic barks of the huskies, all of them eager to get started on their sled trip. Meet an expert musher (a person who drives or travels with a dog sled) and be introduced to these beautiful, hardworking dogs, each of them trained to perform a particular role as part of a sled team.After a safety briefing, climb into your wooden sled and feel the thrill as the dogs pull away on your roughly 30-minute journey, which will cover about three miles (5 km). Sit back and take in the brisk Arctic air as you race across the rolling terrain, weaving around snow-covered pine glades and galloping over gentle slopes. The further you go, the more you’ll marvel at the strength of these incredible dogs.After your trek, arrive back at the farm and leave your sled. Then, gather by the campfire to enjoy a hot berry juice with the friendly mushers. Hear heart-warming tales about the huskies and life on the farm, before saying your goodbyes and returning to your coach. Your tour finishes with a drop-off back at your Levi hotel.1-Hour Sled Ride UpgradeWant to make the most of your time with the huskies? Then why not upgrade to a 1-hour (approx.) husky sled ride? Board your sled and enjoy an unforgettable hour-long trip taking in six miles (10 km) of countryside.Ride further into the frozen countryside, swishing past fells and forests, and giving the huskies even more time to get into their stride. With double the time and double the fun, it’s the ultimate husky sled adventure!
Private Full-Day Trip to Santa Claus Village from Levi
After morning pickup from your hotel/apartment or cabin in the Levi area, you will start the journey toward Rovaniemi where Santa Claus's residence is located. The beautiful, picturesque route passes authentic Finnish settlements, and as you drive your guide will tell you about the Finnish and Lappish lifestyle and livelihoods. The journey to Rovaniemi will take approximately 1.5 hours, depending on traffic and weather conditions.After reaching Rovaniemi you will travel straight to the Arctic Circle where Santa Claus Village proudly stands. Santa spends every day of the year at Santa Claus Village taking care of his mission in life: to enhance the well-being of children and the kindness of grown-ups, and to spread the message of love, goodwill and Christmas spirit across the globe.You will come face to face with Santa and visit the Main Post Office where you can send Santa-stamped greetings to your loved ones. In addition, you can join an Arctic Circle crossing ceremony and enjoy the shops, elves' workshops, snow activities, cafés and more.After the tour you will be driven back to Levi or, alternatively, you can stay in Rovaniemi if you wish to remain there overnight instead.
Reindeer Farm Visit and Sleigh Ride from Levi
Wrap up warmly against the cold and start your experience with a pickup from your centrally located hotel in Levi. Board your air-conditioned coach with your guide and admire the frozen countryside as you drive to a reindeer farm nestled in the forest.When you arrive, take a moment to absorb the traditional atmosphere of the farm and then, meet the friendly herders, Get close up to the gentle reindeers and learn how the Sami people have used these plucky animals to carry goods for thousands of years.Following a safety briefing, hop aboard your traditional wooden sleigh and take an unforgettable ride around the surrounding woodlands. Cozy up in the sleigh rugs, and savor the magical setting of snow-clad pine trees as your reindeer pull you gently through the snow. As you travel, enjoy the all-enveloping silence, broken only by the swoosh of your sleigh runners.After a roughly half-mile (1-kilometer) ride, leave your sleigh and warm up with a hot coffee in one of the farm huts or cottages. Learn more about reindeer husbandry, and discover how reindeers have evolved to cope in the Arctic, with sharp, wide hooves for walking in snow, and narrow antlers to fit between densely packed trees. With your visit over, settle back in your coach and enjoy the scenic ride back to Levi, where your tour concludes with a hotel drop-off.
Northern Lights Experience at the Snow Village from Levi
Dress warmly and start your experience with an early evening pickup from your centrally located Levi hotel. Board your coach or minibus and drive to the Snow Village.When you arrive, take in the magical sight of the illuminated Snow Village. Rebuilt to a different design every November from approximately 1,000 truckloads of snow and ice, the stunning ensemble incorporates a hotel, restaurant, bar and outdoor snow sculptures. Meet your guide and listen to fascinating facts not only about the Snow Village, but also the Northern Lights, also called the Aurora Borealis. Only visible in far northern latitudes, this dazzling natural light show is prompted by magnetic storms that create moving ribbons of color in the sky. Sightings can never be guaranteed, as they’re dependent on weather, location and chance, but the lights are a fairly regular feature of winter nights in Lapland.Head inside and watch an intriguing multimedia presentation on the Northern Lights. Learn what causes this natural wonder, and marvel at images of some of Lapland's most spectacular displays. Afterward, head outside to watch for your own personal display. With luck and cloudless skies, you could get a glimpse of the lights.While you’re here, enjoy a guided tour of the Snow Village. Feast your eyes on the luminous sculptures and interiors, and relax over a warming hot berry juice. After around two hours at the village, drive back to Levi, where your tour finishes.