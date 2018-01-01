Lapland Husky Sled Ride from Levi

Wrap up in warm clothes and start your experience with a pickup from your centrally located hotel in Levi. If you wish, put on one of the supplied thermal suits to keep you even cozier, and board your minivan or coach with your expert guide for the drive to a local husky farm.As you arrive at the farm, listen out for the enthusiastic barks of the huskies, all of them eager to get started on their sled trip. Meet an expert musher (a person who drives or travels with a dog sled) and be introduced to these beautiful, hardworking dogs, each of them trained to perform a particular role as part of a sled team.After a safety briefing, climb into your wooden sled and feel the thrill as the dogs pull away on your roughly 30-minute journey, which will cover about three miles (5 km). Sit back and take in the brisk Arctic air as you race across the rolling terrain, weaving around snow-covered pine glades and galloping over gentle slopes. The further you go, the more you’ll marvel at the strength of these incredible dogs.After your trek, arrive back at the farm and leave your sled. Then, gather by the campfire to enjoy a hot berry juice with the friendly mushers. Hear heart-warming tales about the huskies and life on the farm, before saying your goodbyes and returning to your coach. Your tour finishes with a drop-off back at your Levi hotel.1-Hour Sled Ride UpgradeWant to make the most of your time with the huskies? Then why not upgrade to a 1-hour (approx.) husky sled ride? Board your sled and enjoy an unforgettable hour-long trip taking in six miles (10 km) of countryside.Ride further into the frozen countryside, swishing past fells and forests, and giving the huskies even more time to get into their stride. With double the time and double the fun, it’s the ultimate husky sled adventure!