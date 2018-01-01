Welcome to Lemmenjoki National Park
At 285,550 hectares, Lemmenjoki (Sámi: Leammi) is Finland’s largest national park, covering a remote wilderness area between Inari and Norway. This is prime hiking territory, with desolate wilderness rivers, rough landscapes and the mystique of gold, as solitary prospectors slosh away with their pans in the middle of nowhere. Boat trips on the river allow more leisurely exploration of the park.
The launch pad is Njurgulahti, an Inari Sámi community by the river; it’s often simply referred to as Lemmenjoki. It’s 11km down a turn-off signposted 34km southwest of Inari on the Kittilä road.