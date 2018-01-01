Welcome to Lemmenjoki National Park

At 285,550 hectares, Lemmenjoki (Sámi: Leammi) is Finland’s largest national park, covering a remote wilderness area between Inari and Norway. This is prime hiking territory, with desolate wilderness rivers, rough landscapes and the mystique of gold, as solitary prospectors slosh away with their pans in the middle of nowhere. Boat trips on the river allow more leisurely exploration of the park.

