Welcome to Kumlinge

Kumlinge is little visited but much beloved for its peaceful forests, untrafficked walking trails and atmosphere of being undiscovered. There's not a great deal to see here – although the historic buildings are unique and certainly worthwhile. But you'll spend most of your time walking (or cycling) through the forest, climbing on the rocks and gazing out to sea. You're unlikely to meet other tourists, and the island's 315 residents certainly won't get in your way.