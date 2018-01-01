These two islands mark the first stop in the Yasawa chain. Kuata is separated from Wayasewa by a deep, narrow channel and kayaking between the two islands is a great way to spend a calm-water afternoon.

Both have unusual volcanic rock formations, with caves and coral cliffs in the waters off the southern end of little Kuata, which is also where you’ll find that island’s best snorkelling – the island is easily walkable. Kuata’s summit climb (per person $15) takes a hot and sticky 30 minutes with a guide – great for sunrise and sunset views.

Wayasewa, also known as Waya Lailai (Little Waya), is dominated by a massive volcanic plug (Vatuvula; 349m) that towers dramatically over the beaches below. There’s a sunrise and sunset summit walk (per person $12) here, too. The track passes a ‘wobbling rock’; upwards is a good workout for the thighs and the downhill slopes are not for the fainthearted or weak-kneed. The views towards Kuata, Vomo and Viti Levu are phenomenal.

VIllage visits are available on Wayasewa: ask at your accommodation.

A 15-minute boat ride from the resorts is a spot renowned for shark snorkelling. The mostly white-tip reef sharks are harmless, though their sleek, stealth-like appearance might suggest otherwise: this is a heart-stopping trip. Snorkelling with the sharks with/without gear costs about $50/25: arrange it through your resort.

