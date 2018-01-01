Welcome to Nanuya Lailai

This is it, folks – home to the most famous of all the Yasawas’ beaches, the Blue Lagoon. Crystalline and glossy, it doesn’t disappoint the bevy of swimmers, snorkellers, divers, and people on cruise boats or yachts who dabble in its gorgeous, lucent depths. Actually, it’s not dissimilar to many of the lagoons scattered around the Yasawas. The snorkelling here is rich in fish but the coral has taken a hammering over recent years. Travellers are advised by signs, and enforced at times by security staff, to stay off the section of Blue Lagoon beach used by Blue Lagoon Cruises.

