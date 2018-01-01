Welcome to Vestmanna

Deservedly the Faroes’ biggest tourist attraction is a breathtaking boat tour to the soaring Vestmanna Bird Cliffs. Boats bob beneath towering cliff faces, past spiky rock pinnacles and through narrow escarpments sometimes squeezing beneath tight stone arches. You’ll spy the breeding areas of guillemots and razorbills as screeching fulmars and kittiwakes soar above like thousands of white dots.