Welcome to Tvøroyri

Pleasant Tvøroyri (pronounced tver-oi-ree) is Suðuroy’s main commercial centre and transport hub. Greater Tvøroyri sprawls gently along the northern slopes of Trongisvágsfjørd from pretty Froðba village (2km east) to junction-settlement Trongisvágur (2km west). The Drelnes ferry port (4km by road) is directly across the fjord.