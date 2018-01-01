Welcome to Suðuroy

This attractive, friendly island is appealingly untouristed even though its hub, Tvøroyri, offers the Faroes’ most atmospheric pub and best-value guesthouse. Although marginally less dramatic than northern Eysturoy, the island’s steep, fjord-nibbled undulations offer some excellent short hikes. Several heart-stoppingly spectacular viewpoints surveying the plunging west-coast bird-cliffs are easily accessible by road if you’re driving. By car you can see most of the sights in a busy 24 hours.