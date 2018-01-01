Welcome to East Falkland

East Falkland has the islands’ most extensive road network, consisting of a good highway to Mt Pleasant International Airport and Goose Green. Only slightly larger in area than West Falkland, East Falkland has a much bigger population, though once you’re out of Stanley things are pretty quiet. The northern part of the island is rolling and often mountainous and is joined by a narrow isthmus to Lafonia, the southern half of East Falkland, which is flat and dotted with innumerable lakes and ponds.