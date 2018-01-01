4 Days Trek in Bale Mountains National Park

Day 1: Drive to Dinsho(from Addis Ababa), Bale Mountains National Park HQ – GobaIn the morning, you will drive to Dinsho, via Shashemene (410 Km from Addis). En route, you will make a stop on Awash River and Lake Ziway (best known for its birdlife) to visit aquatic birds. You will have lunch at Shashemene (250 Km from Addis). You will proceed driving and arrive in Dinsho in the afternoon. Upon arrival, you will do all the requirements for short easy trekking at the Bale Mountains National Park HQ. After a brief break, you will have time to make a short hike along the northern part of the park. Later late in the afternoon drive to Goba (40 Km from Dinsho) for overnight stay. SIGHTSEEING Lake Ziway and its birdlife Overnight stay in Wabe Shebelle Hotel, Goba. Day 2: Day trip to Sanetti PlateauIn the morning, you will have breakfast and drive to the Sanetti Plateau (altitude of 4000 meter, with Afro-alpine Moorland, beautiful wild alpine scenery). Upon arrival in Goba, you will check into a hotel and rest. In the evening, you will have dinner and stay the night at the hotel.SIGHTSEEING Common and Endemic mammals(Probably Red Fox) Birdlife Overnight stay in Wabe Shebelle Hotel, Goba. Day 3: Dola Mena: Rift Valley, Camels, CoffeeAround 40km or so to the south, the pristine Harenna forest drops into the dry, dusty rift valley. A trip south from the Lodge to the small town of Dolo Mena takes about an hour. En route one has a chance to see Giant Forest Hog and Vervet monkeys along with myriad butterflies that flutter through the shadows and sunlight. Small temporary camps may be seen, springing up where wild coffee is harvested from the forest; coffee said to amongst the best in the world. Approximately 20 km further on from Dola Mena are the Welman River Falls and caves - home to a hermit - which have religious significance. Those able bodied enough can crawl through the caves and pass behind the waterfall onto the river bank opposite. The rift valley also offers an opportunity to spot birds which are indigenous to the dry conditions. SIGHTSEEING Harenna Forest Coffee Farms Overnight stay in Wabe Shebelle Hotel, Goba. Day 4: Drive back to Addis via Bekoji – Assela & departureAfter breakfast, you will be driving to Addis Ababa. You will stop for lunch at Assela. You will arrive in Addis Ababa late afternoon where you will do some shopping for souvenirs. Finally you will be taken to a farewell dinner depending on your scheduled flight; you will have a transfer out to Bole Int'l Airport for return flight back home.