Welcome to Võru

Set on Lake Tamula, Võru has a mix of wooden 19th-century buildings (many of which are quite run down) and some painfully ugly Soviet-era ones. The sandy shoreline is the town’s best feature; it’s been spruced up with a new promenade and attracts plenty of beachgoers in summer.

Read More

Võru was founded in 1784 by special decree from Catherine the Great, though archaeological finds here date back several thousand years. Its most famous resident, however, was neither a tribesman nor a tsarina, but the writer Friedrich Reinhold Kreutzwald (1803–82), known as the father of Estonian literature for his folk epic Kalevipoeg.

Read Less

Top experiences in Võru

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Võru in detail