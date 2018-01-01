Welcome to Saaremaa
During the Soviet era the entire island was off limits to visitors (due to an early-radar system and rocket base stationed there), even to ‘mainland’ Estonians, who needed a permit to visit. This resulted in a minimum of industrial build-up and the unwitting protection of the island’s rural charm.
This unique old-time setting goes hand-in-hand with inextinguishable Saaremaan pride. Saaremaa has always had an independent streak and was usually the last part of Estonia to fall to invaders. Its people have their own customs, songs and costumes. They don’t revere mainland Estonia’s Kalevipoeg legend, for Saaremaa has its own hero, Suur Töll, who fought many battles around the island against devils and fiends.
Kuressaare, the capital of Saaremaa, is on the south coast (75km from the Muhu ferry terminal) and is a natural base for visitors. It’s here among the upmarket hotels that you’ll understand where the island got its nickname, ‘Spa-remaa’. When the long days arrive, so too do the Finns and Swedes, jostling for beach and sauna space with Estonian urban-escapees.
More information is online at www.saaremaa.ee.
Top experiences in Saaremaa
Saaremaa activities
Baltic Adventure
Decades after the fall of communism, the Baltic countries of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia remain a mystery to most travellers. We’re not complaining, though; more mystery means fewer crowds and an easier time getting to know these fantastic countries. Beginning in charming cobblestoned Vilnius and ending in beautiful Helsinki, this two-week trip gets to the very heart of the region. Get an up-close glimpse of Riga’s castles and art district, experience rural life in Estonia, and venture into the fortresses and medieval architecture of Tallinn before crossing to Finland by ferry. Make the Baltics your special travel secret.