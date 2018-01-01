Welcome to Haapsalu

Set on a fork-shaped peninsula that stretches into Haapsalu Bay, this quaint resort town (100km from Tallinn) makes a fine stopover en route to the islands. Haapsalu has a handful of museums and galleries, and a few rather modest spa hotels, but the town’s biggest attraction is its striking castle. A bit rough around the edges, Haapsalu’s Old Town is more rustic than urban, with wooden houses set back from the narrow streets, a slender promenade skirting the bay and plenty of secret spots for watching the sunset.

Those seeking mud or spa treatments might opt for Haapsalu over Pärnu or Kuressaare, though the centres here are a bit more proletarian. Nevertheless, Haapsalu lays claim to superior mud, which is used by health centres throughout Estonia.

Taking the scenic, coastal route to Paldiski, your first stop should be the Türisalu cliff. Farther along is Keila-Joa, where you can see the third highest waterfall in the country, which is considered to be the most romantic waterfall in Estonia. Set in the forest, next to a 19th-century, Neo-Gothic manor house, it is almost a dictionary definition of picturesque. Paldiski, once turned into a closed town by the Soviet army, has remains of the naval fortress built by Peter the Great. The gigantic Soviet atomic submarine training centre (Pentagon) was situated in the middle of the city. On the way to Haapsalu, the major site of interest is the Padise Monastery that dates back to the 13th century. The Golden Age of the Padise Monastery (Padise Kloostri) was around 1400. Haapsalu city centre is characterized by a miniature town hall and romantic wooden dwelling houses. By the seaside Promenade stands Kuursaal, one of the finest wooden buildings in Estonia, which houses a summer restaurant.
