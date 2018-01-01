Guided Day Tour to Western Coast and Haapsalu from Tallinn

Taking the scenic, coastal route to Paldiski, your first stop should be the Türisalu cliff. Farther along is Keila-Joa, where you can see the third highest waterfall in the country, which is considered to be the most romantic waterfall in Estonia. Set in the forest, next to a 19th-century, Neo-Gothic manor house, it is almost a dictionary definition of picturesque. Paldiski, once turned into a closed town by the Soviet army, has remains of the naval fortress built by Peter the Great. The gigantic Soviet atomic submarine training centre (Pentagon) was situated in the middle of the city. On the way to Haapsalu, the major site of interest is the Padise Monastery that dates back to the 13th century. The Golden Age of the Padise Monastery (Padise Kloostri) was around 1400. Haapsalu city centre is characterized by a miniature town hall and romantic wooden dwelling houses. By the seaside Promenade stands Kuursaal, one of the finest wooden buildings in Estonia, which houses a summer restaurant.