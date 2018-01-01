Welcome to Rakvere
Roughly halfway between Tallinn and Narva, Rakvere is a thoroughly pleasant place for a pit stop or an overnight stay. The vibe here is upbeat, youthful and modern – quite unlike Narva.
The city loudly celebrates its connection to Estonia's most famous son, composer Arvo Pärt, who moved here as a child. However, it's also known for a more unusual musical tradition, the Estonian Punk Song Festival (www.punklaulupidu.ee). Started as a protest against the conservatism of the national festival, it’s held every three or four years and was last staged in August 2015. You just haven’t lived until you’ve heard Anarchy in the UK sung by a heavily accented mass choir sporting novelty technicolour mohawks!
