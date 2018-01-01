Welcome to Narva-Jõesuu

About 13km north of Narva, the holiday resort of Narva-Jõesuu (literally 'Narva River mouth') is a pretty but ramshackle town, popular since the 19th century for its long, golden-sand beach backed by pine forests. Impressive early-20th-century wooden houses and villas are scattered around, along with half a dozen hotels and spas – making this a good base for exploring Narva. There’s plenty of new development going on, largely catering to holidaying Russians. The busiest area is centred on the Meresuu hotel.