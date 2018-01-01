Welcome to Massawa

Once called the 'Pearl of the Red Sea', Massawa is now a more faded-glory beauty, as the historic Ottoman, Egyptian and Italian architecture continues to fall further into the disrepair originally inflicted by the final days of fighting of the War for Independence in 1991. Budding historians and photographers continue to explore the Old Town in small numbers, while nearby beaches (both on the mainland and in the Dahlak Islands) and the archaeological excavations at Adulis also draw their share of visitors.

