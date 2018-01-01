Massawa
is whitewashed historic buildings
The road from Asmara to Massawa winds down from the highlands through several large canyons before finally reaching sea level and the empty desert on the final approach to the coast. En route you'll pass though the highland market town of Ghinda; it's worth a wander if you have time to spare, particularly on Wednesdays when residents of surrounding villages come in for the weekly market.
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.