Once called the 'Pearl of the Red Sea', Massawa is now a more faded-glory beauty, as the historic Ottoman, Egyptian and Italian architecture continues to fall further into the disrepair originally inflicted by the final days of fighting of the War for Independence in 1991. Budding historians and photographers continue to explore the Old Town in small numbers, while nearby beaches (both on the mainland and in the Dahlak Islands) and the archaeological excavations at Adulis also draw their share of visitors.

The road from Asmara to Massawa winds down from the highlands through several large canyons before finally reaching sea level and the empty desert on the final approach to the coast. En route you'll pass though the highland market town of Ghinda; it's worth a wander if you have time to spare, particularly on Wednesdays when residents of surrounding villages come in for the weekly market.

