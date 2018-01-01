The jewel in Equatorial Guinea's crown is Monte Alen National Park. Covering some 2000 sq km of mountainous rainforest, it's home to forest elephants, western lowland gorillas, chimpanzees, buffalo, crocodiles, leopards and quirky creatures such as goliath frogs.

With no working tourism infrastructure, the park is an adventurer's dream. The best way to experience it is to arrange a camping trip of at least one week, giving you enough time to explore deep into the forest. You will have to organise this yourself as no tour operator in the country offers such trips. However, guides can be found around the park entrance. Permits are available from INDEFOR-AP in Bata. The Director of Monte Alen, Jesús Mba Mba Ayetebe, has to sign the permit himself, or give his authorisation by phone if he is away.

For a taster, the tour company Ruta 47 in Malabo offers day trips from Bata including a six-hour hike to the Mosumo Falls.

